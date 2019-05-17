The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HUBERT GUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HUBERT HASKILL "HACK" GUE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HUBERT HASKILL "HACK" GUE Obituary




HUBERT HASKILL "HACK" GUE, 90, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Elder Steve Nida officiating. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. He was born November 12, 1928, in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late Lester and Mary Johnson Gue. He was retired from the C&O Railroad. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Gloria Maynard and Charlotte Maynard, one son, Michael Roger Gue, and four brothers, Lester Gue Jr., Ulysses Gue, Donald Gue and Freddie Charles Gue. He is survived by two daughters, Sheila Johnson and Regina Jenkins, both of Florida; two sons, Hubert Lloyd Gue of South Point, Ohio, and Thomas Gue of Branchland, W.Va.; three sisters, Ruth Duty of Milton, Glendora Lett of Huntington and Linda Dial of Covington, Va.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now