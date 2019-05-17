







HUBERT HASKILL "HACK" GUE, 90, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Elder Steve Nida officiating. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. He was born November 12, 1928, in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late Lester and Mary Johnson Gue. He was retired from the C&O Railroad. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Gloria Maynard and Charlotte Maynard, one son, Michael Roger Gue, and four brothers, Lester Gue Jr., Ulysses Gue, Donald Gue and Freddie Charles Gue. He is survived by two daughters, Sheila Johnson and Regina Jenkins, both of Florida; two sons, Hubert Lloyd Gue of South Point, Ohio, and Thomas Gue of Branchland, W.Va.; three sisters, Ruth Duty of Milton, Glendora Lett of Huntington and Linda Dial of Covington, Va.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 17, 2019