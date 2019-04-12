Home

Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lavalette United Methodist Church
Lavalette, WV
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Lavalette United Methodist Church
Lavalette, WV
HUBERT WEBB, 84, of Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Lavalette United Methodist Church, Lavalette, with Pastor Ray Stonestreet officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington, with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion Post 93, Ceredo. He was born on December 24, 1934, in Genoa, a son of the late Claude Webb and Alice Holland Webb. Hubert was the owner of Webb's Truck Parts and Webb's Charolais Cattle Farm. He was a United States Army Veteran and was a member of American Legion Post 93, Ceredo. In addition to his parents, Hubert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Webb; brothers, Donald, Ernest, James and Charles Webb; sister, Louise "Minnie Pearl." He is survived by one daughter, Renee Snyder (Ron) of Culloden; two sons, Hubert Webb Jr. (Celeste) of Greensboro, N.C., and Kevin Webb (Nancy) of Lavalette; one sister, Ruby Butcher of Chesapeake, Ohio; two brothers, Bill Webb (Bobbie) of Genoa and Rudolph Webb (Ann) of Crown City, Ohio; five grandchildren, Amanda Duffy (Dr. Scott), Dr. Zachary Webb, Dr. Jeremy Webb (Stacey), Nicholas Webb and Emma Webb; five great-grandchildren, Delaney, Rogan and Carrigan Duffy, Marshall and Julia Webb. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019
