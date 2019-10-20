|
IDA ADKINS PARKER, 47, of Cottageville, S.C., tragically passed away October 15, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Charlie Norris. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. She was born October 26, 1971, in Huntington, a devoted daughter of the late Charley and Joyce Adkins of Wayne. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Tony Sapp; aunt, Phyllis Nicely; and her friend, Shon Adams. She is survived by her husband, Tate Parker; children, Brittany (Jason) Smith, David Brent Mays and Breanna Hall; four grandsons, Jayden Smith, Braxton Mays, Grayson Sapp and Lincoln Smith; brothers, Chuck (Denise) Adkins and Randy (Loretta) Adkins; several nieces and nephews; her close uncle, Eldon Nicely; best friend, Toni Nix; and many other family and friends. Ida was a loving mother and especially enjoyed being a Meme. She had a vivacious personality, loved deeply, cared for everyone she met, never looked down on others, and always said, "There isn't another mom in this world that loves her babies more than I love and need mine." Ida was an employee of Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists in Walterboro, S.C., and worked many years in the medical field where she dearly loved her patients. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019