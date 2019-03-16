|
IDA MAE STEVENS, 93, of Milton, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Tim Messinger. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. She was born February 15, 1926, in Roderfield, W.Va., a daughter of the late William Thomas Marcum and Florence Prince Marcum. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Bowling and John Stevens. She is survived by two daughters, Sheila Sweet of Greenville, S.C., and Ida Mae Trammell of Huntington, W.Va.; one son, Ricky Bowling of Milton; one sister, Celia Addair of Michigan; grandchildren, Tim Bowling, Matthew Green, Angela Carter, Sheila Carter, Ibri Trammell, Shirley Trout, Maranda Dixon; and great-grandchildren, Timberly Smith, Donovan Green, Cadence Smith, Kenneth Smith, Jessica Collins and William Dixon. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019