







"If I say, 'Surely the darkness shall cover me and the light about me be night, even the darkness is not dark to you; the night is bright as day, for darkness is as light with you.'" (Psalm 139:11-12) MORGEN ARNOULD, born July 20, 1996, went on to be with his Lord on May 27, 2019, after a two-year battle with an aggressive, often misunderstood mental illness. Prior to, he was an accomplished student at Marshall University and a proud graduate of Grace Christian School where his friends and classmates will miss his smile and quiet sense of humor. Morgen was active in his youth group at Trinity Chapel and enjoyed spending time with his family in the mountains, especially on school breaks with his Papaw on countless adventures. He is survived by his mother, Laura Wallace Arnould, and his grandparents, David and Sharon Wallace, as well as a host of other family members, special friends and former classmates. There will be a memorial service 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Grace Christian School, led by Pastor Keith Wiebe Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Memory of Morgen Arnould to Grace Christian School at 1111 Adams Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704. Private burial will take place at a later time. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 22, 2019