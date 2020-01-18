|
IMOGENE BROWNING, 92, of Genoa, W.Va., died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Heritage Center in Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elders Tony Clay and Tommy Damron. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. She was born January 11, 1928, in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Hiram Lambert and Verda Kirk Terry. Imogene was a retired supervisor for the Norton Company in Akron, Ohio, and was a member of the Echo United Baptist Church. Her husband, Kelly Browning, also preceded her in death, along with a son, William Harris Maynard, and his wife, Mildred Ruth Maynard; a son-in-law, Ronnie W. Adkins; a sister, Maudie Maynard; two grandsons, Ronnie Lee Maynard and Phillip Maynard. Survivors include three daughters, Ida Adkins of Genoa, W.Va., Dorcas Maynard and husband Garland of Wayne, W.Va., Cathy Napier and husband A.J. of Georgia; a son, Gary Maynard and wife Yvonne of Dunlow, W.Va.; two sisters, Eva Roberts and Carol Dingess; twelve grandchildren, Bill Maynard, Mindy James, Willis Adkins, Stacey Young, Jody Adkins, Les Maynard, James Dale Maynard, Bobbi Napier, Jacob Napier, Richard Napier, Darren Napier and Trevor Napier; along with a host of great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.