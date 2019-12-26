The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
IMOGENE CLOSSER


1935 - 2019
IMOGENE CLOSSER Obituary

IMOGENE CLOSSER, 84, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., widow of Vernon A. Closser, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Paramount Senior Living, Ona, W.Va. She was born March 10, 1935, in Putnam County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Zera and Elizabeth A. Green Guthrie. One son, Rex Frame, also preceded her in death. Funeral services will be conducted noon Friday, December 27, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Tom Harper of Sissonville, W.Va.; three sons, Roger and Kathy Frame of Fraziers Bottom, Roy Frame of St. Albans, W.Va., and Terry Frame of Huntington; five siblings; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019
