







INA FAYE RAMEY OSBURN, 87, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by family, on April 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and companion of 57 years, Rufus Robert Osburn. She was born in Wewanta, W.Va., on Sept. 3, 1931, the daughter of the late Joshua and Lizzie Wiley Ramey. Faye is survived by her adoring daughters, Lowvella (Pete) Ray of Huntington, W.Va., and Cheryl (Mark) Tibbetts of Spring Hill, Fla.; two granddaughters, Nicole (Jason) Chute and Natalie (Kenny) Zigmond; five great-grandchildren, Benjy, Ella and Avery Chute and Kenlie and Kallie Zigmond; two special nieces, Samantha (Mark) and Ramey George; and three sisters, Frankie Queen, Caroline (Luther) Pratt and Alice (Bo) Verbage; two brothers, Kiah (Carolyn) Ramey and Rufus Glenn (Marcella) Ramey; a very special sister-in-law, Dot Osburn; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dora Queen; three brothers, Alex Ramey, Burl Ramey and Lanny Ramey; and a special brother-in-law, Elder Emory Osburn. She was a stay-at-home wife and mother. Later in life she was the owner of the West End Village Furniture Store. Faye was everyone's lifelong friend and always loved you just the way you were. Most important in her life was her faith in Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Lavalette Baptist Church of Jesus Christ. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for all their exceptional love and care over the last several years. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, 1242 Adams Avenue, Huntington, W.Va., led by Pastor Jody Fortner and Elder Frank Taylor Jr. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019