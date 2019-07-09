







IONA "FRANCES" MICHAEL DALE, 92, of Kenova, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born June 27, 1927, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Denver and Ethel Thompson Michael. Frances was a graduate of Buffalo High School and Marshall University. She was a school teacher in Wayne County, W.Va., for 30 years. Frances was an avid sports fan, enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing, and making stained glass. She was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church. Frances' greatest joy was doing for others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Meredith Emily Dale; two sisters, Bertha Michael and Annabelle (Woody) Rayburn; five brothers, John (Mildred) Michael, Jack Michael, William Michael, Oscar (Ethel) Michael and Donald Fred Michael. She is survived by her beloved husband of more than 71 years, Harold "Had" Dale; one daughter, Terry Booth of Kenova; one son, Thomas (Holley) Dale of Huntington; three grandchildren, Olivia Friary, Danielle (Tracey) West and Brittany Booth; seven great-grandchildren, Ella, Braeden, Maggie, Emma, Taliyah, Lucy and Holden; two sisters-in-law, Janice Michael of Huntington, W.Va., and Opal Michael of Columbus, Ohio. The family would like to thank her daughter Terry Booth for providing her the best care possible by being so nurturing, loving and selfless. Frances will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Rev. Jim Richards. Interment will follow in Davis Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Kenova United Methodist Church, 503 15th St., Kenova, WV 25530. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 9, 2019