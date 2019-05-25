







IRA EUGENE "GENE" NOBLE, 71, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his home. Gene was born May 23, 1948, in Kenova, a son of Nora Stone Stewart of Kenova and the late Ira Noble. He was a 1966 graduate of C-K High School. Gene served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force and was a member and former employee of American Legion Post 93, whose Military Guard will conduct graveside rites. He was a firefighter for the City of Huntington and retired after 27 years of service. The fire department will stand honor guard during visitation and will also conduct firefighter services. Gene has also been employed by the US Postal Service in Huntington, W.Va. He attended Liberty Baptist Church in Milton, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Elsworth and Frances Stone. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Debbie LaFontaine Noble; one daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Aaron Diehl; one son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Tiffany Noble; grandchildren, Madison, Blaze, Leah, Erica, Hunter and Gavin; one brother-in-law, Jim LaFontaine, and one sister-in-law, Melanie Gleason; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kim Stone officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 25, 2019