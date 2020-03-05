|
IRA "JOE" WALKER, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor David Smith officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Joe was born October 9, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Vasco and Mabel Pinkerman Walker. He was a former and loyal employee of Bonded Oil Co. and Cabell County BOE as a School Bus Driver. He was a member of over 50 years at Cross Roads Baptist Church as Deacon and Treasurer. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard Osburn, and a brother, Charles Walker. He was the loving husband of 63 years to Thelma Wheeler Walker, caring dad to only daughter, Kathy Walker Johnson, Grandpa to precious granddaughter, Candace Bartram Protzman, and great-grandsons, Noah Protzman III and Camden, son-in-law, Noah Protzman II, sister, Velma Osburn, brother, Larry Walker, and friend, Sally, sister-in-law, Ann Walker, many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020