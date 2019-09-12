|
IRENE BAZEL, age 92, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. A resident of The Woodlands Retirement Community, Irene was born on December 2, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan, and was the daughter of Wasily and Mokrena Zanchuk. Irene is survived by her sister, Olga Karth of Trenton, Mich., son, Edward Alan Bazel of Franklin, Tenn., granddaughters, Kristen Geil of Chicago, Ill., Emily Bazel of Nashville, Tenn., and Rachel Geil of Chicago, Ill. Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Edward John Bazel, and beloved daughter, Patti Bazel Geil of Lexington, Ky. Irene graduated from Chadsey High School in Detroit, Mich., attended the University of Illinois, was a homemaker, a member of The Woman's Club of Huntington, a docent at the Huntington Museum of Art, a member of several bridge clubs, and a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church. She also religiously drove her children to endless piano lessons for years. Irene will be inurned next to her husband, Edward John Bazel, at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Abbey of Remembrance in Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va. Chocolate Kisses will be handed out in her honor. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019