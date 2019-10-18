|
IRENE JOHNSON, 93, of Barboursville, died October 17, 2019. She was married to Woodrow P. Johnson for 58 years until his passing in 2000. Born in Myra, W.Va., to Arthur and Alberta Stowers Sowards on February 11, 1926, she moved at a young age to Salt Rock, W.Va., where she spent her early years. A member of Enon Baptist Church, she would be long remembered for her beautiful alto voice as she sang with gospel groups in the area. She retired after 35 years with the Cabell County Board of Education. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Ellen Weaver, Lilly Mae Johnson and Russell Sowards; son-in-law, Wendell "Sonny" Argabrite; daughter-in-law, Kay Johnson; and grandson, Lewis Johnson. She is survived by her children, Gracin (Pat Childers) of Barboursville, Kenneth of Grandview, Texas and Phyllis Argabrite of Huntington; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Steven, Ginger, Andy, David, Beth, Hope and a special granddaughter, Nanette Argabrite, and her children, Jackson and Jordan Queen. Other surviving family includes sisters, Ethel Pullen of West Hamlin, Louise Lister of Huntington, Elma Humel of Cleveland and Lorene Holley of Layton, Utah. The family would also like to extend a special "thank you" to the staff of Chateau Grove Assisted Living who gave her such special care. Funeral services will be conducted by the Reverend Harry Moore at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019. Friends may call two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery at Salt Rock. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019