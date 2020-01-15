Home

Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
IRENE WELLMAN, 92, of Middleport, Ohio, formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Ira C. Wellman, died Jan. 12 in Overbrook Center in Middleport. She was a homemaker who had worked at a coal mine company store in Monaville in her early years. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 17, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
