IRENE WELLMAN, 92, of Middleport, Ohio, formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Ira C. Wellman, died Jan. 12 in Overbrook Center in Middleport. She was a homemaker who had worked at a coal mine company store in Monaville in her early years. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 17, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020