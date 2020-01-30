Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ISAAC COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ISAAC "IKE" COLEMAN Sr.


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ISAAC "IKE" COLEMAN Sr. Obituary

ISAAC "IKE" COLEMAN SR., of Salt Rock, born January 29, 1932, passed away January 28, 2020, at the age of eighty-seven years, eleven months and thirty days. He was the son of the late William Ted and Gatha Coleman and was also preceded in death by one son, Jeff Coleman; one son-in-law, Keith Gilkerson; three brothers, Ed, Malcom and Keith; three sisters, Virginia, Mary Lou and Betty; one grandson, Jeremy Gilkerson; and one granddaughter, Lindsey Stevens-Hylton. He was a member of the West Hamlin Church of Christ, a U.S. Navy veteran and was retired from State Equipment where he received top salesman of the year numerous times. He had a passion for racing cars, starting in dirt late models in 1955, which is how he got his No. 55, settling his final years in asphalt racing. He was the former owner of Coal-Hill Equipment and also C&G Equipment. He loved watching sports, both football and basketball. He is survived by his wife, Fern L. Coleman of Salt Rock; two sons, Ricky Coleman of Huntington and Robbie Coleman (Delana Cantley) of Barboursville; three daughters, Kim Gilkerson of Salt Rock, Dreama (Johnny) Bailey of Salt Rock and Sharon Stevens of Salt Rock; eleven grandchildren, Chad Bailey, Michael Coleman, Christopher Woodrum, Hannah Baisden, Niki Stevens, Corrie Lovejoy, Cody Coleman, Lacey Coleman-Ford, Jennifer Hatfield, Cama Adkins and Cara Tomblin; and twenty-three great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Minister Cecil Mullins officiating. Interment will follow at Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ISAAC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -