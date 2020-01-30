|
ISAAC "IKE" COLEMAN SR., of Salt Rock, born January 29, 1932, passed away January 28, 2020, at the age of eighty-seven years, eleven months and thirty days. He was the son of the late William Ted and Gatha Coleman and was also preceded in death by one son, Jeff Coleman; one son-in-law, Keith Gilkerson; three brothers, Ed, Malcom and Keith; three sisters, Virginia, Mary Lou and Betty; one grandson, Jeremy Gilkerson; and one granddaughter, Lindsey Stevens-Hylton. He was a member of the West Hamlin Church of Christ, a U.S. Navy veteran and was retired from State Equipment where he received top salesman of the year numerous times. He had a passion for racing cars, starting in dirt late models in 1955, which is how he got his No. 55, settling his final years in asphalt racing. He was the former owner of Coal-Hill Equipment and also C&G Equipment. He loved watching sports, both football and basketball. He is survived by his wife, Fern L. Coleman of Salt Rock; two sons, Ricky Coleman of Huntington and Robbie Coleman (Delana Cantley) of Barboursville; three daughters, Kim Gilkerson of Salt Rock, Dreama (Johnny) Bailey of Salt Rock and Sharon Stevens of Salt Rock; eleven grandchildren, Chad Bailey, Michael Coleman, Christopher Woodrum, Hannah Baisden, Niki Stevens, Corrie Lovejoy, Cody Coleman, Lacey Coleman-Ford, Jennifer Hatfield, Cama Adkins and Cara Tomblin; and twenty-three great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Minister Cecil Mullins officiating. Interment will follow at Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.