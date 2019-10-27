Home

IVA LEE SMITH, 72, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She passed away at her residence in Edgewater, Fla., surrounded by loved ones. She was born on May 29, 1947, in Hurricane, W.Va., to the late George E. Taylor and Dillie M. Call Taylor. She was a strong and independent homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by Robert D. Smith, Kyle O. Smith and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sons, Roggie Smith and his fiancee Niecee McMillian of Edgewater, Fla., Brandon and Kallie Smith of Hurricane, W.Va., Roy and Laura Smith of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Donald Smith of Martinsburg, W.Va.; her sisters and brother, Marie Taylor, Eddie Taylor, Faye Bundy, Judy Smith and June Adkins; many grand- and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Iva loved her family and friends and would help anyone that she could, such a sweet and caring soul that left this world too soon. She will be missed by many. A special thanks to the wonderful staff of Kindred Hospice-Daytona Beach. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Orlando, Ocala & Fort Myers/Baldwin Brothers.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
