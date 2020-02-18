|
IVAN "DALE" CHATTERTON JR., 57, of Huntington, husband of Tina Hensley Chatterton, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Cabell Huntington Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Dale was born on March 23, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Mary Ann Smith Chatterton and the late Ivan Dale Chatterton. He was a dispatch manager for Kentucky Electric Power. He pursued his love of soccer at both Buffalo High School in Wayne, W.Va., and West Virginia Tech, where he graduated with a B.S in electrical engineering. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va., by Pastor Tim Jayne. Burial will follow in the Hensley Family Cemetery. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son Devin Chatterton and daughter and son-in-law Cailin and Erik Queen; two sisters and brother-in-law, Debra Campbell and Mitzi and Tom Nelson; three brothers-in-law and sister-in-law; Gordon "Sonny," David and Greg and Karen Hensley; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020