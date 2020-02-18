Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Resources
More Obituaries for IVAN CHATTERTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IVAN DALE CHATTERTON Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IVAN DALE CHATTERTON Jr. Obituary

IVAN "DALE" CHATTERTON JR., 57, of Huntington, husband of Tina Hensley Chatterton, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Cabell Huntington Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Dale was born on March 23, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Mary Ann Smith Chatterton and the late Ivan Dale Chatterton. He was a dispatch manager for Kentucky Electric Power. He pursued his love of soccer at both Buffalo High School in Wayne, W.Va., and West Virginia Tech, where he graduated with a B.S in electrical engineering. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va., by Pastor Tim Jayne. Burial will follow in the Hensley Family Cemetery. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son Devin Chatterton and daughter and son-in-law Cailin and Erik Queen; two sisters and brother-in-law, Debra Campbell and Mitzi and Tom Nelson; three brothers-in-law and sister-in-law; Gordon "Sonny," David and Greg and Karen Hensley; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IVAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -