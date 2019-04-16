Resources More Obituaries for IVAN SHORT Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? IVAN EUGENE SHORT

Obituary Flowers







IVAN EUGENE SHORT, 70, of Lesage, passed away, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at home. He was born September 15, 1948, the son of Oscar D. Short of Lesage, and the late Beulah Mae Clary Short. He was a Teamster heavy equipment operator, loved working on the family farm, a member of Greenbottom Missionary Baptist Church and a U.S. Navy Veteran. In addition to his father he is survived by two daughters, Tamatha Short (Jackson Miles) of Huntington, and Angie Short of Lesage; one son, Ivan Matthew "Rocky" Short of Lesage; one sister, Judy Faye Murphey of Milton; one brother, Jerry Ray Short (Annetta) of Glenwood, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Meagan Hope Miles and Harley Cole Short; a special friend, Sandy Carter; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Pastor David Blake officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to services on Wednesday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries