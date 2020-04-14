Home

IVORY WILLIAMSON Jr. Obituary

IVORY WILLIAMSON JR., 75, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, by Elder Tony Clay. He was born July 17, 1944, a son of the late Ivory and Laura Maynard Williamson. Ivory is an Elder at Salem United Baptist Church and assistant Moderator at Salem and currently at Paul's Chapel. He also served in the United States Army in Vietnam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Jason, Wiley, Sanford, Lester and Orval Williamson, and sisters Wavey Wiley, Ava Kirk, Betty Jo Maynard and Drucilla Elder. Ivory is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judith Carol Blankenship Williamson; three sons, Robert Roy Williamson of Charleston, W.Va., Matthew Ivory Williamson and wife Tina of Huntington and Jeremiah Wade Williamson and wife Stephanie of Wayne, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Emma Thompson (Chase), Elizabeth Williamson, Jonathan and Shane Williamson; two sisters, Aquilla Adkins (Jason) of Wayne, W.Va., and Georgie Wilson (Gregory) of Kenova, W.Va.; three brothers, John S. Williamson (Norma) of Lavalette, W.Va., Robert E. Lee Williamson (Sue) of Huntington, W.Va., and James Arthur Williamson (Kathy) of Prichard, W.Va. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020
