IZETTA MAY, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Scott Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. She was born August 19, 1938, in Beechfork, W.Va., a daughter of the late Tolbert and Mary Mae Adkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin May, a son, Charles Allen May, and two brothers, Ronald Lee Adkins and Hanable Adkins. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Vic Smith of Catlettsburg, Ky.; a son and daughter-in-law, Steven Dale and Sheila Gail May of Shoals, W.Va.; a daughter-in-law, Tammy May of Huntington; three grandchildren, Charles Andrew May, Matthew (Debbie) Perry and Brittany Allison May; two great-grandchildren, Rachel and Luke Perry; one sister, Geneva Sue Gilkerson of East Lynn, W.Va.; a special cousin, Hope Gilkerson; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019