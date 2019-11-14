|
PASTOR JACK AARON MILLER, 46, of Winfield, WV, formerly of Ansted, passed away suddenly November 9, 2019. He was born October 25, 1973, in Richwood, WV, the son of Sandra "Sue" (Smith) Miller of Ansted, WV, and the late Jackie Lee Miller; he was spiritually reborn in July of 1981 and accepted God's call to the ministry in 1996. Pastor Jack graduated from Gauley Bridge High School in 1992, WV Tech in 1996 with a BA in History and Government, the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2000 with a Master's of Divinity and from the Masters Graduate School of Theology with a Doctorate of Practical Ministry Theology in 2004. In 2014 he became the full-time chaplain for the 130th Airlift Wing in Charleston. He had a colorful and eventful life with many occupations, all of which were truly learning experiences. He was formerly a newspaper columnist, a 4-H Camp Counselor, a police officer with the Louisville Division of Police (chaplain department) and the West Beuchel Police Departments in KY. He also served as chaplain for County General Trauma Hospital in Louisville and claimed to be the best fudge maker in the history of the world. In March of 2001, God called him to Pastor the West Ripley Baptist Church at the age of 27. Spurred by the events of September 11, 2001, Pastor Jack was called to the Chaplain ministry of the West Virginia Air National Guard in 2005 and was commissioned as an officer. He would later achieve the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and was deployed to Saudi Arabia, Germany and Qatar with the United States Air Force in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He was a member of the VFW Post No. 3448, Sandyville, the American Legion Post No. 107, Ripley, Ripley Lodge No. 16, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, the Tyrian Chapter No. 13, Royal Arch Masons and the Kanawha Commandery No. 4, Knights Templar. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and was the current Pastor of First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain. In addition to his mother, other survivors include his one true love and friend in life, his wife, Tina Michelle (Hylton) Miller; children, whom he loved with all his heart, Samuel A. Miller and Olivia G. Miller; brothers, Cary L. Miller (Barbara) and John C. Miller (Kim); sister, Jeretta Y. Ford (Rick); and a host of other extended family members and friends. Pastor Jack was an organ donor, so even in death he gave life. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain, P.O. Box 7724, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Gateway Christian Church, 422 B Street, St. Albans, WV 25177, with Pastor Todd Hill officiating and Chaplain Lieutenant Colonel John McDonough delivering a eulogy. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Committal service with military honors and burial will be 3 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, in the Jeanette Cemetery, Lookout, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Condolences may be shared with the family at castofuneralhome.com. Jack's final words to everyone would be, "Go win one for the good guys."
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019