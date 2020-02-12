Home

Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
JACK E. HAGIST

JACK E. HAGIST Obituary

JACK E. HAGIST, 86, husband of Emaline Perry Hagist of Lavalette, W.Va., departed this life on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Genesis Health Care, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at Queens Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. Jack was born in Keota, Iowa, to the late Richard and Stella Hagist. After graduation, Jack with five of his high school mates joined the U.S. Air Force, where he headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, during the Korean Conflict. He retired from General Foods Corporation/Post Cereal Division with 33 years of service as a system manager. After relocating to West Virginia, Jack established a home maintenance business, which he maintained for over 16 years. Finally, he was a security officer at Woodlands Retirement Community. In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Joan of Utah. Survivors include his loving wife, Emaline Perry Hagist; sons, Jack (Sue), Todd (Pam) of Michigan, Matthew (Mary) of North Carolina, David of Costa Rica, Dudley (Beth) of South Carolina; daughters, Prudence Kabler of West Virginia, Patience (Rex) of South Carolina, Madelyn (Dave) of Indiana; two brothers, Robert and Gene Hagist, both of Iowa; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two special great-grandsons, Josh and Brian Carter. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
