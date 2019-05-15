







JACK FINLEY passed peacefully from this life the morning of May 14 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Jack was born on March 24, 1937, in Dunlow, W.Va., to the late George and Fannie Raines Finley. Jack loved his family. He was a father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother and friend. He is survived by his beloved son, Joshua Finley, his cherished granddaughter, Sophie Finley, daughter-in-law, Deborah Finley, and siblings, Laura Cole, Juanita Brown and Henry Finley. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Martha Finley. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is now at peace with his creator. Jack was known as a loving, patient and kind man whose positive influence affected everyone he knew. He worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed selling goods at the former Bus Barn Flea Market, Chesapeake Flea Market and in his shop, Jack's Variety Store on Chestnut Street in Kenova. Jack's Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Cantrell officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 15, 2019