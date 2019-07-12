







He ran a good race and fought a long and courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and crossed the finish line to his new eternal home in Heaven. JACK G. TURNER, 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Chesapeake, Ohio, on the evening of July 8, 2019. A son of the late John and Wilma Suiter Turner, he grew up in the Chesapeake/South Point area and graduated from South Point High School in 1958. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He worked several years for C.J. Hughes Construction Company where he spent most of his time reclaiming the rights of way for underground pipeline and gas well locations. He later started his own commercial office cleaning service in 1983, Turner Commercial Cleaning, and then expanded to parking lot sweeping and snow removal until his retirement in 2014. He was a member of the 26th Street Baptist Church, where he served the Lord with gladness. He loved his BYKOTA Sunday school class, the Proctorville Masonic Lodge #550, Proctorville VFW Post #6878 and Gideon's International. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren. Whether he was sitting in the stands watching them play their favorite sport, or sitting in the floor playing with cars, trucks, building blocks or rocking doll babies, he loved being with them and making a lot of good memories. He was always ready for a road trip with our traveling buddies. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Roy Mannon and Jewell Mannon Wyant; brothers, Davy L. Turner, Henry William Turner and Earl Turner, all of Proctorville, Ohio, and Jimmie Turner of Paris, Kentucky; brothers-in-law, Wayne Elkins, John Kingsbury Jr. and Armanas Perry; sisters-in-law, Sue Turner and Peggy Kingsbury. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, Patricia "Peachie" Mannon Turner; one daughter, his pride and joy, and her husband, Sabrina Gail and Philip Briggs; one special grandson and his wife, Jason and Nichole Helmstetler; a great-grandson, "Pa's man," Kamren Helmstetler; two great-granddaughters, "Pa's angel," Lily Helmstetler, and "Pa's little jewel," Lyla Jewell Helmstetler; a step-granddaughter, Trista Briggs, and her daughters, Melodie and Ella; one sister, Fleta Elkins Perry; one brother, Ed and Jill Turner of Proctorville, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Dixie, Donna and Kay Turner; brother-in-law, Bobby and his wife Joyce Mannon; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Rick and Helen Arthur, Jim and Jenny Benson; and high school friend as well as best man at his wedding, David and Linda Lester. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastors Tim Arthur and Eric Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio, with Proctorville VFW #6878 conducting military graveside rites. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International or Hospice of Huntington. The family would like to thank each one who had part in his care, including the staff at HIMG and Hospice of Huntington. He looked forward to visits from Becky, Kelly, Connie and Christine. Jack loved the Lord and throughout his illness continued to praise Him. He would always say, "My God has a plan and is in control and He will take care of me." Rest in peace, my love. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunerahome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019