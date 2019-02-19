|
JACK HILLARD, 83, of Ashland, husband of Judy Williams Hillard, died Feb. 17 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from AK Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial in Bowling Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice or to Rose Hill Christian School.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
