JACK JOLLEY, 76, of El Paso, Arkansas, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born April 2, 1943, in Norman, Oklahoma. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad after a lifetime career within the railroad industry. Jack was a classic car enthusiast, an avid outdoorsman and he loved animals. Jack is survived by his wife, Connie Jolley; children, Candy Chudakoff (David Dixon), Jason Jolley (Tammy) and Amy Walker (Robbie); grandchildren, Catherine Chudakoff, Brandon Chudakoff, Jackson and Rebecca Jolley and Sarah Walker; great-grandson, Gunner Bachtell; and his sister, Nancy Ross (Mike). He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Smith-North Little Rock Funeral Home. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grissard Cemetery, El Paso, Arkansas. Online guest register at www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 13, 2019