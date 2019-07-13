Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith - North Little Rock Funeral Home
1921 N. Main St
North Little Rock, AR 72114
501-758-1170
Resources
More Obituaries for JACK JOLLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACK JOLLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACK JOLLEY Obituary




JACK JOLLEY, 76, of El Paso, Arkansas, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born April 2, 1943, in Norman, Oklahoma. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad after a lifetime career within the railroad industry. Jack was a classic car enthusiast, an avid outdoorsman and he loved animals. Jack is survived by his wife, Connie Jolley; children, Candy Chudakoff (David Dixon), Jason Jolley (Tammy) and Amy Walker (Robbie); grandchildren, Catherine Chudakoff, Brandon Chudakoff, Jackson and Rebecca Jolley and Sarah Walker; great-grandson, Gunner Bachtell; and his sister, Nancy Ross (Mike). He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Smith-North Little Rock Funeral Home. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grissard Cemetery, El Paso, Arkansas. Online guest register at www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now