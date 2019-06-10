







JACK LEE HOWE JR., 68, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Jack was born August 7, 1950, in Huntington, a son of the late Jack Lee Howe Sr. and Faye Elizabeth Saville Spradling. Jack was a member of the Western Star #11 Masonic Lodge AF&AM. He was married to Barbara Keplar Howe. Besides his wife, Barbara, Jack is survived by two daughters, April Morrison of Huntington and Nicole Howe of Pittsburgh, Pa.; five grandchildren, Aaron Howe, Anthony Howe, Andre Howe, Wayne Christian and Tressa Howe; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Howe of Hurricane, W.Va., and Virgil Spradling of Kentucky; five sisters, Katherine Sharon Brunty of Wayne, Wenona Saville Maeland of Pritchard, W.Va., Naomah Saville Norris of Kenova, Lavona Saville Turvey of Kitts Hill, Ohio, and Frances Saville Kovach of California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. Mary's Medical Center's annual Heart Walk. Friends and family may call from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington.