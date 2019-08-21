|
JACK R. McCOMAS, 89, of Huntington, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Sergeant 1st Class Infantry in Korea, with a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He retired as Secretary-Treasurer of the AFL-CIO of WV. He always was for the underdog and involved in countless civic and public causes, too many to even name. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Bessie Beckett McComas, and one son, Carl "Buck" McComas. He is survived by his wife, Billie Jo Jones, of 64 years; son, Richard of Huntington, daughter, Cathy of Barboursville, daughter, Tammy of Huntington, and son and daughter-in-law, John and LeeAnne of Beckley; three very special granddaughters, Ella McComas Curry and husband Adam of Huntington, Nikki Anderson Wilds and husband Nick of Huntington, and Jessica McComas Pritchett and husband Robert of Beckley; seven great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Jack, Isaac, Aiden, Cannon, Brady and Josie; brother, Charles McComas of Huntington; nieces and nephews he adored; and his beloved Boston Terrier, Humphrey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School - Native American Culture, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019