The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JACK McCOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACK R. McCOMAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JACK R. McCOMAS Obituary




JACK R. McCOMAS, 89, of Huntington, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Sergeant 1st Class Infantry in Korea, with a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He retired as Secretary-Treasurer of the AFL-CIO of WV. He always was for the underdog and involved in countless civic and public causes, too many to even name. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Bessie Beckett McComas, and one son, Carl "Buck" McComas. He is survived by his wife, Billie Jo Jones, of 64 years; son, Richard of Huntington, daughter, Cathy of Barboursville, daughter, Tammy of Huntington, and son and daughter-in-law, John and LeeAnne of Beckley; three very special granddaughters, Ella McComas Curry and husband Adam of Huntington, Nikki Anderson Wilds and husband Nick of Huntington, and Jessica McComas Pritchett and husband Robert of Beckley; seven great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Jack, Isaac, Aiden, Cannon, Brady and Josie; brother, Charles McComas of Huntington; nieces and nephews he adored; and his beloved Boston Terrier, Humphrey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School - Native American Culture, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JACK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now