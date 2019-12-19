|
JACK RANSBOTTOM, 75, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born on December 14, 1944, in Huntington, West Virginia. He is survived by partner and friend, Kathy Harris; two children, Jeffrey Scot (Valerie) Ransbottom and Debra (Daniel) Stacy. His lifelong friends who were like brothers to him are Frank Underwood, Jim Ward and Owen Jenkins. He was the owner and operator of Jimmy's R-Bar. He is a United States Navy veteran. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019