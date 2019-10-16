|
|
JACK WELLS JR., 64, of Huntington, died July 31, 2019, in the United Arab Emirates. He was a loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Jack was born on September 25, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., to Sally Wells of Huntington and the late Jack Wells. He left behind two sisters, Judy Mayo and Jennifer Wells Browning. Jack was a graduate of Buffalo High School. He graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor's degree and the School for International Training with a Master's degree. Jack received a certificate from the US Peace Corps Teacher Training in Yemen. He worked at the Technical Studies of Naval Studies in Saudi Arabia. Jack started teaching English through the Education Administration at the United Arab Emirates Government in 1991 and continued until his death. Jack was an avid reader. Over 2,000 of Jack's books were donated to the Kerala Social Centre Library in Abu Dhabi in his honor. Jack was cremated in Abu Dhabi and a ceremony was held there at that time. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. A special thanks to Johanna Bradley, Jack's dear friend, who traveled to the United Arab Emirates and took care of Jack's affairs and brought him home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019