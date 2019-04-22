Home

Crow-Hussell Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1701 Jefferson Blvd.
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-2630
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Donahue Family Cemetery
JACKIE DONAHUE, 77, of Frazier's Bottom, W.Va., passed away at home on April 20, 2019, after an extended illness. Jackie was born July 9, 1941, in Lincoln County, a son to the late Ernie and Lou Donahue. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jewell (McBride) Donahue; children, Jacqueline (Chris) Nichols of Baldwinsville, N.Y., Jackie Jr. "Jay" (Nata) Donahue of Frazier's Bottom, W.Va., Jolita (Mike) Raine of Poca, W.Va., Jarrod Donahue of Barboursville, Juliet (Chris) Dunn of Huntington, Jessica (Chad) Rhodes of Barboursville; grandchildren, Abbie Stump, Jon Stump, Crystal Nichols, Will Nichols, Kirill Donahue, namesake Jackie Donahue III, Samuel Donahue, Maranda Raine, Curtis Raine, Logan Dunn, Lyncoln Dunn, Tristan Rhodes; brothers, Rex Donahue and Keith Donahue; numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as special friends, Troy Hinkle, Jim Plants and the late Bill Frazier. He was a 1960 graduate of Guyan Valley High School, where he lettered and was All-Conference in basketball. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was founder and current co-owner of Donahue Brothers Inc., for which he worked until his retirement. Jackie was an avid Marshall fan. Visitation for Jackie will be held at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019. A funeral procession will then leave the funeral home for a graveside service to be held at 2 p.m. at the Donahue Family Cemetery, with Rev. Ronnie Long and the WV Army Honor Guard officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jackie's memory to the Marshall University Big Green Scholarship Foundation. Jackie's care and the care of the Donahue Family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home. You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.crowhussellfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019
