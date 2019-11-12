Home

JACOB EMIL SACRE, 78, of Huntington, widower of Mary Eloise Sacre whom he married December 13, 1963, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, November 9, 2019, from UK Medical Center, Lexington, Ky. He was born July 15, 1941, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Emil and Daisy Mathes Sacre. He was a member of the Davis Bowen Church and a retired steel worker having worked at AK Steel, and was remembered as the neighborhood handyman. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Mary Susan and James Cox; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Regina Sacre, and Matt and Amy Sacre; a sister, Hazel Kirschenmann; and seven grandchildren, Ian and Justin Fox, Caleb Cox, Ethan, Logan, Nathan Sacre, and Jacob (Stephanie) Sacre. Friends may visit with family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a memorial service to follow conducted by Pastor Aaron Karr and Pastor Sam Preston, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Inurnment will follow in Crook Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019
