JACQUELINE JOANNE HANDLEY HALL, 78, of Hamlin, W.Va., was taken by angels to her infant daughter, Anita Joy Hall on January 12, 2020. In addition to her daughter, she was preceded in death by her parents, Ira Sr. and Arguerite White Handley, and her in-laws, Eurskel and Juanita Browning Hall, and her daughter-in-law Deborah Ruth Adkins Hall. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard Douglas Hall and children Kent Douglas Hall, Kimberly Dawnette (Mark) Smith and Kerri Denise (Chris) Smith; grandchildren Jessica Dawn (Billy) Beirne, Kyle Mark Smith, Cory Douglas Hall and Clay Bryant Smith; great-grandchildren Ethan Ray Beirne and Elijah Connor Beirne. In addition, she is survived by her two brothers, Ira (Judy) Handley and David (Phyllis) Handley. Jacqueline is also survived by two special aunts, Geraldine Salmons of Elizabeth, W.Va., and Pauline Sunderland of Morgantown, W.Va., and a whole lot of cousins. Jacqueline graduated from Hamlin High School in 1959, then she continued her education by graduating from Morris Harvey College, obtaining her degree in education. By the end of her teaching career, she had achieved a Master's Plus 45 from Marshall University. Teaching children was one of the most rewarding jobs she had where she taught in the Lincoln County school system for 36 years; making a difference in many children's lives. She belonged to the United Methodist Church in Hamlin where she was a very active Methodist woman by leading her church unit as well as the Western District unit until her declining health made her slow down. A funeral service will be held at the Hamlin United Methodist Church on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Robert Fulton and Rev. Audria Thomason officiating. Burial will be at the Culloden Cemetery in Culloden, W.Va. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., on Tuesday, January14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamlin United Methodist Building Fund, 8036 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020