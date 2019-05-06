|
JACQUELINE "JACKIE" LOONEY, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born February 23, 1936 in Pike County, Kentucky; daughter of the late Clarence and Edna Cantrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Blake Looney, and brother, Arnold Cantrell. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Kevin) Harvey of Proctorville, Ohio; granddaughter, Andrea (Tyler) Drennan of New Orleans, La.; and great grandson, Blake Drennan. Jackie was a member of Rome Church of Christ, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 6, 2019