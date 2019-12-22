|
If you're reading Jaime's obituary, then I am sure you're as shocked as his family was. To know Jaime was to love Jaime, and if you knew him, you know he was blessed with the gift of gab and of never meeting a stranger. Without a doubt, our lives will be forever changed. Jaime suffered a stroke on November 19 and passed away on December 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was sixty-seven years young. Before getting into a brief summary and a list of relatives, his family would like to share some personal things about him that you may not know but would find endearing. Jaime was a lover of the latest gadgets, grilling meat and more meat, men's low-cut skinny jeans, top-shelf bourbon, WVU sports, YouTube videos of the Philippines, and hanging out at the Knights of Columbus. Things he disliked were having to hurry, shopping (except at the Canteen), passwords, butt dialers (of which he was one) and trying to read his wife's mind. Jaime would tell you the best times of his life were when he was with his family or his close friends doing anything or doing nothing. While Jaime was recently in the hospital, he missed eight date nights, daily hugs and nightly kisses, numerous visits from family and good friends, and thousands of "I love you's." Our family hopes that even though he spent most of his last days in and out of a coma, he heard and felt our love for him. Jaime was born on September 11, 1952, in Manila, Philippines. He came to the U.S. with his family in 1968, when he was sixteen years old. He attended Marshall University and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity in the early '70s. Jaime served in the Air Force from 1973 to 1981 as an avionic inertial and radar navigation system specialist. He spent most of his service stationed in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He graduated from Fairmont State College in 1985 with a Bachelor's Degree in Science, specializing in community psychology. One of his proudest accomplishments was graduating from Alderson Broaddus College in 1998 with a degree as a Physician Assistant. Also very important to him was that he became a Naturalized Citizen in 1975. Jaime was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, a Third Degree Night, with Council 963, and President of the Columbus Home Association. Jaime was doing contract work as a Physician's Assistant with the VA Medical Center in the mental health clinic and at Huntington Behavioral Health, also providing mental health services. Jaime was preceded in death by his parents, Drs. Jaime and Lydia Lazaro of Bridgeport, W.Va., and a very special niece, Jessica Lazaro of Huntington. He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Lazaro of Huntington; his son, Jaime Joseph Lazaro III of Costa Rica; and three stepchildren, Elisha Booten (Joshua), M. Benjamin Durfee (Shannon) and Levi Micah Durfee, also from Huntington. The littlest survivors, who Jaime will miss the most with his whole being, are his grandchildren, his firstborn, Scarlett Lazaro, who called him her "Tito," from Costa Rica, Amelia, Alice and Abraham Booten from Huntington, and Leia and Theodore (Teddy) Durfee, also from Huntington, who all affectionately called him Yoyo (also known as Lolo). Jaime is survived by three hospitable sisters, Leila Ruedy (Tommy) from North Carolina, Liza Matz (Mike) from Virginia and Leigh Warf (Mike) from South Carolina. He has three younger (but not better looking) brothers, Jessie Lazaro (Ginger) from Huntington, Joseph Lazaro (Sallie), also from Huntington, and Drs. John Michael Lazaro (Andrea) from South Carolina. There are numerous nieces and nephews that held a special place in Jaime's heart. Two of his nieces, Dr. Jackie Lazaro Gunn and Amanda Lazaro Ybanez, were always very close to him, treating him as if he was their second dad. Jaime stayed very close to his cousins, Ike Lazaro (Nenet) from South Carolina and Neilo Lazaro (Vicki) from California, who he enjoyed spending time with at family gatherings. Finally, we want to make mention of Jaime's many friends who he considered his brothers from different mothers. There was nothing that could break the bond they all shared, even though they teased and gave each other hilarious nicknames (and yes, Jaime had one). Our family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life on behalf of Jaime for fear he would be late if we called it a funeral. We all know a celebration of any kind and Jaime would be the first to arrive. Please join us on December 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. to noon to celebrate with family and friends at St. Joseph Catholic Church in the Connection Room, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer, V.F., celebrant. (Please feel free to wear blue and gold in Jaime's honor). After, we will travel to Spring Hill Cemetery to accompany Jaime to his new home and where he can be honored for his military service. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent or taken to the VAMC Homeless Veterans Resource Center. It is located at 624 9th Street in downtown Huntington. The Center houses a donation room and an emergency food pantry. The Center asks that donations be made with actual items or gift cards. They discourage cash or check donations due to monetary donations would go into the overall VAMC budget and are hard to access for the veterans at the Center. Please follow them on Facebook to see what their current needs are. Services are entrusted to Chapman's Mortuary as they are part of our Huntington family. Hopefully, we were able to provide one last laugh in honor of Jaime, because it can be a great gift to leave behind, enabling family and friends to celebrate a life rather than mourn a death.