







JAMES ALBERT PARKER, 72, of Ona, passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born August 31, 1946. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Maydona Parker; three brothers, Roy, Paul and Roger Parker; and one sister, Julie. James is survived by his loving wife, Reba D. Parker; two sons, Scott (Rebecca) Parker and James Parker Jr.; five stepchildren, Scott (Virginia) Conrad, Michael (Bridget) Conrad, Tiffany (Charley) Glover, Bo (Nicole) Conrad and Becky; twelve grandkids, Grace, Robert, Joseph, Koby, Dillon, Lakoda, Lillyan, Ethan, Devin, Christy, Ashley and Tyler; five brothers, George, Harold, Frank, Jerry and Leonard; five sisters, Anne, Mary, Shelba, Ellen and Linda; and also three nephews and one niece; and special friend, Davis Biggs. James is retired from Valley Bell and served in the United States Navy. He will be missed by many. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Windell Shull officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.