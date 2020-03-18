|
JAMES "JIM" ALONZO BROOKS JR., 78, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, peacefully at home after a long illness. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., on January 28, 1942, a son of the late James Alonzo Sr. and Gladys McDonald Brooks. He was the brother of the late Mary Louise Brooks Tait. Jim worked for 22 years as a Machine Operator at Kerr Glass Manufacturing, then was employed at Culloden PSD and Milton PSD before retiring in 2007. He served the Lord as a Deacon at the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Hurricane, W.Va., where he will be greatly missed. He enjoyed woodworking, outdoor activities, and spending time with his family and his Border Collie, Daisy. Survivors include his wife, Judith G. Burdette Brooks; daughter, Teresa and her husband Jim Young of Michigan; daughter, Bonnie Jo Brooks of Hurricane; son, Ed Brooks and his wife Debbie of Georgetown, Ky.; grandchildren, Joseph B. Young, Kelsey Young Morgese, Mari C. Brooks Simmons, Curtiss S. Brooks and Macy R. Brooks; great-grandchild, Gabriel Morgese; nephew, D. Douglas Tait; niece, Sandra (Tait); as well as numerous extended family and friends. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Pastor John Hage officiating. Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the service. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Jennie Jividen, Pastor John Hage, J.W. Tincher and Reda Tincher for their love and assistance during Jim's illness; also to the staff of Hospice Care of Charleston, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020