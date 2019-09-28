Home

JAMES "JIM" AYCOCK

JAMES "JIM" AYCOCK, 84, formerly of Huntington, went home to be with our Lord on September 10, 2019. He is survived by his children, Jamey (Lori), Lynn, Bridgette (Jeff), Jordan (Kristin), Jake (Camilla); one brother, Billy (Nancy); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. After high school he went in the Army and then Navy Reserves. After working briefly for Western Electric, he began his long career in Insurance, working in Charlotte, Raleigh, Matthews, N.C., Richmond and Huntington, West Virginia, where he retired as Branch Manager. Later in life, he found a love for painting and made some real masterpieces, which we will treasure. After a long illness, Jim resided in a nursing home in Maryland, where he kept everyone straight. A memorial service will be held at Victory Tabernacle Chapel, 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA, on October 5, 2019, with visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. and the service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation be made to missionaries Bill and Linda Lewis of Gospel Glory Ministries, P.O. Box 5658, Midlothian, VA 23112, or Victory Tabernacle, 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian, VA 23112. A special thanks to his caregiver, Andrea Croskey, for her love and caring support to him during his final months of life.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019
