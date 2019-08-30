|
|
|
JAMES CARL SAUNDERS, 92, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Ann Elizabeth Rinesmith Saunders, died Aug. 28. He was a farmer and former Gallia County Commissioner. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Resident Fund, 1200 Sand Hill Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019