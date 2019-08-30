Home

Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-9295
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Willis Funeral Home
12 Garfield Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
JAMES CARL SAUNDERS, 92, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Ann Elizabeth Rinesmith Saunders, died Aug. 28. He was a farmer and former Gallia County Commissioner. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Resident Fund, 1200 Sand Hill Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019
