JAMES DALE MAYNARD, 39, of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elders Tommy Damron and Tony Clay. Burial will follow at McCann Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. He was born August 29, 1980, at Huntington, W.Va., a son of Gary and Yvonne Jarrells Maynard of Dunlow. James was a former foreman at Fairfax Roofing Company. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Lee Maynard, grandfather, Gene Maynard, grandmother, Imogene Browning, step-grandfather, Kelly Browning; also Uncle Harris and Aunt Ruth Maynard and cousin Phil Maynard. Additional survivors include grandparents, James and Sarah Jarrells of Dunlow, and step-grandmother, Dremadale Maynard; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends that loved him dearly. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020