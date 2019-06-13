|
JAMES DELANE BROWN, 70, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born January 18, 1949, in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late James and Irma Edwards Brown. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Crum Brown; one daughter, Sherry Ann Pridemore; two sons, Terry Allen Brown and James Brown; four sisters, Wanda Clay, Joyce Brunty, Sue Eplin and Kim Brown; two brothers, Gary Brown and Larry Brown; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Crum Family Cemetery, Branchland, with Rev. Allen Frye officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 13, 2019