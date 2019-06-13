The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
JAMES DELANE BROWN

JAMES DELANE BROWN, 70, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born January 18, 1949, in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late James and Irma Edwards Brown. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Crum Brown; one daughter, Sherry Ann Pridemore; two sons, Terry Allen Brown and James Brown; four sisters, Wanda Clay, Joyce Brunty, Sue Eplin and Kim Brown; two brothers, Gary Brown and Larry Brown; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Crum Family Cemetery, Branchland, with Rev. Allen Frye officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 13, 2019
