Beard Mortuary
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 522-8253
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JAMES DONALD "COACH" WARD

JAMES DONALD "COACH" WARD Obituary




JAMES DONALD "COACH" WARD, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 27, 1933, in Ford, Ky., the son of the late Raymond Theodore and Luella Warner Ward. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William "Bill" Ward. He was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. Jim was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Marshall University, where he received a Master's degree in education administration. He was retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. He was a co-medalist and member of MAC 1962 Golf Championship team, West Virginia Amateur Golf Champion in 1964, four-time national amateur qualifier, 1994 Inductee to the Marshall University Hall of Fame, and coach of the 1969 Huntington High School State Basketball championship team. Jim was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean Ward; daughter, Gemmie Sue Morris of Proctorville, Ohio; sons, Donald Ward and wife Kim of Huntington, Fred Ward and wife Lynn of Barboursville; stepson, Billy Price and wife Autumn of Hurricane, W.Va.; stepdaughter, Lisa Borden of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Robert "Bob" Ward of Huntington, and a sister-in-law, Sharon Ward of Huntington; his mother-in-law, Lavera Lilly; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marshall University Golf Team, P.O. Box 1360, Huntington, WV 25715. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Beard Mortuary. A Celebration and Tribute to Jim's life will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Following the memorial, friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
