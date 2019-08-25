|
|
JAMES E. ROSWALL, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on August 22, 2019, at the Ballad Hospice House. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., a son to the late Thelma Caster and Kurt Roswall. Jim was a mechanical engineer and had worked for Service Machine, Line Power and RAD Engineering, which he owned. Mr. Roswall was a United States Army veteran, serving in Korea, and was a member of the Country Club of Bristol. He was a wonderful father to his children and enjoyed life to the fullest. Survivors include his children, Carolyn Leigh Childers and husband Doug, James Brent Roswall and wife Pati, Evan Lewis Roswall and husband Fernando; grandchildren, Jamie Grant, Taylor Roswall, Chase Roswall and Katie Childers; siblings, David Lee Roswall, Jackie Musselman and husband Tom, and Penny VanHoose; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ballad Hospice House at 280 Steele's Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bristol, Tenn.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019