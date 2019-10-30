The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
JAMES E. SMITH

JAMES E. SMITH, "Little Jimmy," 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. James was born on May 2, 1941, in Chesapeake, Ohio, a son of the late Salem Smith and Dorothy Browning Kingery. He went on to join the US Navy and then became the union president for the Nickel Plant. In addition to his parents, Little Jimmy is also preceded in death by his stepfather who had a big part of raising him, James Kingery. Survivors include three daughters, Jan Midkiff of Kenova, W.Va., Windi Miller of Charlotte, N.C., and Kim Wood of Proctorville; a sister, Lousie Leffler of Florida; and four grandchildren, Jared Curkendall, Jordan Curkendall, Keaton Perdue and A.J. Wood. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019
