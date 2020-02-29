|
|
JAMES E. STALEY, 81, of Lavalette, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Matthew Stepp officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne County, W.Va. He was born June 25, 1938, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Cecil "Jay" and Minnie E. Christian Staley. One brother, Donald Lee Staley, and an infant child also preceded him in death. He was a supervisor for SMC Electrical Products and was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church in Wayne, where he served as a Deacon. Survivors include his wife, Alice M. Welch Staley; one daughter, Carol Ann Kittle (Steve) of Cincinnati, Ohio; one son, James Allen Staley (Karen) of Lavalette; one sister, Jean Thacker (Dallas), and one brother, Roy E. Staley (JoAnn), all of Lavalette; four grandchildren, Steven Wayne Kittle Jr., Trista Kittle, Ashley Ventura and Thomas Andrew Staley; seven great-grandchildren, Emma, Nolan, Liberty, Finley, Gavin, Sebastian and Maverick. Friends may call two hours prior to service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020