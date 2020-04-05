|
JAMES "EDDIE BOY" EDWARD CLARY, 75, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away April 3, 2020. He was born June 19, 1944, in Cabell County, a son of the late Edgar and Oweva Mount Clary. He was a retired employee of Steel of West Virginia, and was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Shirley Clary, and his brothers-in-law, Ed Scott and Darren Clagg. Eddie Boy is survived by his loving wife of twenty years, Melba Clagg Clary; daughter, Natalie "Sis" Adams of Glenwood, W.Va.; son and daughter-in-law, David "Daveyson" and Sarah Washington of Glenwood, W.Va.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Wunita and David Riggle of Glenwood, W.Va., Mary Ann Scott of Glenwood, W.Va., and Doris and Wesley Morrison of Lesage; brothers and sisters-in-law, Louie and Leca Clary of Glenwood, W.Va., and Rick and Penny Clary of Lesage, Denzil and Karen Clagg of North Carolina, Dana and Cristy Clagg of Lesage, David and Kay Ward, Sanford, N.C., and Roy and Melissa Shull, Milton; grandchildren, Austin "Baby Boy" McClure and D.J. "Bubby" Washington. Due to the health pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Services will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020