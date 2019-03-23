







JAMES F. GULLETT, 76, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born August 28, 1942, in Ashland, Ky., son of the late Byron and Verlie V. Howard Gullett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Rose Sanders Gullett; a daughter, Rhonda Sue Gullett; a stepdaughter, Debra Abbott; a sister, Maxine Martin; and a brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Lorraine Gullett. James attended Solida Baptist Church in South Point and was a retired salesman from Moses Pontiac-GMC. He is survived by his children, Theresa (Eric) Truxal of Lima, Ohio, Steve (Chrystal) Gullett of Painesville, Ohio, and stepson, Terry Spears of Cadiz, Ky.; sisters, Anita Louise Marcum of West Virginia, Anna Belle (Bill) Tipton of Ironton, Ohio, and Emma (Jim) Turley of South Point, Ohio; brothers, Harold (Nancy) Gullett of Ironton, Ohio, O'Dell (Carolyn) Williams of Kitts Hill, Ohio; sister-in-law, Katherine Gullett of Fredericktown, Ohio; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Aaron Childers officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary