Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Huntington, WV
View Map
JAMES WAGNER
JAMES F. WAGNER

JAMES F. WAGNER, 76, of Barboursville, West Virginia, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born October 20, 1943, in Huntington, a son of the late Robert Henry Wagner and Mary Katherine O'Connor Wagner. He was retired from the copying and printing business and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the US Navy, having served during the Vietnam War, and was a member of American Legion Post No. 177 in Barboursville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Ann Stanley Wagner, one sister, Dorothy Fisher, and one brother, Bob Wagner. He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, James and Susie Wagner of Huntington; and one grandson, Brier Wagner. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Monsignor Dean G. Borgmeyer officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, W.Va. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic School. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
