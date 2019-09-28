Home

JAMES HOWARD HIGHLEY, 88, of Russell, Ky., widower of Phyllis Jean Dickenson Highley, died Sept. 25 in Kingsbrook in Ashland. He retired as manager of Asphalt Sales for Ashland Oil. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 30, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019
