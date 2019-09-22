|
JAMES IRVIN "MACK" MCCOY, 90, of Huntington, widower of Dorothy May "Dot" McCoy, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, September 24, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Mike Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, with Military Graveside Rites conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16. Born August 17, 1929, in Mason County, W.Va., he was the son of the late Henry Earl and Alice Marie Irvin McCoy. Four sisters, Betty, Jean, Pat and Janet; one brother, Bill McCoy; and two daughters-in-law, Mary Marlene McCoy and Cora Lee Booth McCoy, also preceded him in death. Mack was a US Army veteran of the Korean War, a member of Community of Grace United Methodist Church, and was one of the founding members of the Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department, whose members will serve as pallbearers and transport him to his final resting place. He received a master's degree in Trade and Industrial Studies from MU and WV Tech, and retired from the CCBOE Trade School as an Auto Mechanics Instructor. Mack is survived by one daughter and her husband, Diane Lynn and James I. Gould of Kodiak, Alaska; three sons and two daughters-in-law, James D. and Teresa McCoy of Columbus, Ohio, Carl R. and Cathy McCoy of Huntington, Ronald M. McCoy of Kennewick, Wash.; one sister, Joy Ischinour of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; two brothers, Thomas J. McCoy of Huntington and John H. McCoy of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019